Appoint only doctors as Perm Sec, Medical Guild tasks LASG

By Chioma Obinna

Medical doctors employed by the Lagos State Government under the auspices of Medical Guild, has demanded that only medical doctors should be appointed into the position of Permanent Secretary in the State Primary HealthCare Board, PHCB, and the Permanent Secretary at the Health Service Commission, HSC, in line with the provisions of the state’s existing Health Reform Law.

Speaking recently in Lagos, the Chairman, Medical Guild, Dr. Babajide Saheed appealed to Governor Akinwunmi Ambode to apply the existing law and ensure that the vacant positions are filled with medical doctors as provided by law.

“As we speak, the position of Permanent Secretary in the State Primary HealthCare Board, PHCB, and the Permanent Secretary at the Health Service Commission, HSC and soon, that of the Ministry of Health, will be vacant. We recommend that these positions are filled as quickly as possible, and that the laws which state that positions are to be filled by doctors, be followed in the appointments,” he added.

Saheed who is also a Consultant Surgeon, explained that the existing law known as the Lagos State Health Sector Reform Law of 2006 was signed by the former Governor of Lagos State, Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu.

“The Health Sector Reform Law, Part 2, Section 8 states that there shall be a Commission Secretariat which shall be headed by the Permanent Secretary which shall be a medical/healthcare professional in the body health sector with a minimum of 15 years post-qualification experience in medical practice.

“The people that work in medical practice are medical doctors and based on this, the authorities should do the right thing by appointing medical doctors into those positions.”