APC urges Nigerians to pray for the country’s leaders at Christmas

Abuja – The All Progressives Congress (APC)has called on Nigerians to use the occasion of Christmas to pray for the country’s leaders, peace, progress and socio-economic development.

Malam Lanre Issa-Onilu, APC National Publicity Secretary made the call in a statement on Monday in Abuja while felicitating with Christians and Nigerians on the occasion which commemorates the birth of Jesus Christ.

“As we gather with families and friends for the Christmas festivities which are characterised by gift-giving, social gatherings and feasting, we should remember to extend love and generosity to the less-privileged around us.We should also emulate the virtues of Jesus Christ exemplified by self-sacrifice,”the APC spokesman said.(NAN)