APC urged to change Ukwuani constituency candidate

By Dave Oso

Some leaders of All Progressives Congress, APC, in Ukwuani, Delta State, have threatened to withdraw their support for Chief Great Ogboru, the party’s governorship candidate if he does not prevail on APC to reverse the substitution of Dave Ochonogor as House of Assembly candidate for Ukwuani state constituency, while the case is before a Federal High Court sitting in the state.

According to a statement by one of the leaders, Chief Maxwell Nwabueze, the decision was reached at a meeting convened to thank APC faithful for voting massively for him in the primaries.

He said: “On October 6, APC conducted its primaries to elect House of Assembly candidate for Ukwuani Constituency, monitored by Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, and others, and Ochonogor, who scored the highest votes, was declared the winner by the Chairman of the election committee.

“The primaries were further upheld by Professor Oserhiemen Osunbor, National Appeal Committee and Ochonogor was re-affirmed as the winner. But one Eze Omolu, who came last in the primaries, was used to substitute Ochonogor.”