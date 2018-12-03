APC reconciles aggrieved factions in Kwara

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kwara has called on all aggrieved factions in the party to unite ahead of the 2019 general elections.

The call was contained in a communique read by the Chairman of the reconciliation committee, Mr Peter Olorunnisola, after a meeting of party members in Ilorin on Monday.

The communiqué called on APC aspirants in the state to put behind them the crises that trailed the governorship and other primaries in the state.

It stressed the need to cater for the interests of aggrieved members of the party once it was victorious in the 2019 general elections.

The communiqué also said the party and the governorship candidate would ensure that there was inclusive administration of the party and campaign activities.