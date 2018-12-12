APC primaries: Ambode seeks compensation for aggrieved members

We can’t win 2019 polls divided — Shettima; Amosun shuns meeting

By Olasunkanmi Akoni & Monsuru Olowoopejo

LAGOS—GOVERNOR Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos State, yesterday, urged the All Progressives Congress, APC, to consider compensation for aggrieved members to cover their loses.

Also, Governor Kashim Shettima reiterated his appeal to aggrieved aspirants to take a cue from Governor Ambode and forget the past and begin to galvanize support for the party to ensure total victory at the polls.

They said this during the closing session of the party’s National Peace and Reconciliation Committee in the South West held at the Lagos House, Marina, Lagos Island.

The committee specifically met with party chieftains including: former Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Rotimi Ogunleye; members of the Lagos State Governor’s Advisory Council, GAC; Speaker, Ogun State House of Assembly, Suraj Adekumbi, APC governorship aspirant in Ogun, Jimi Lawal and the party candidate in Lagos, Babajide Sanwo-Olu and others.

Governor Ibikunle Amosun of Ogun State was, however, absent at the meeting and did not send a representative.

His words: “We should be able to compensate people for us to have peace. I believe at the end of this session, we should have moved some inches forward towards reconciliation and afterwards compensation.”

Earlier,Shettima said: “It will be grave for any party to ignore you all and take your loyalty for granted because loyalty begets loyalty.

“Winning next year’s election requires collective efforts. Even President Muhammadu Buhari cannot boast that he can do it alone.”