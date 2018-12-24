APC presidential aspirant defects to PDP

By Ebun Sessou

Former All Progressives Congress, APC, presidential aspirant, Chief Charles Udeogaranya, yesterday defected to the Peoples Democratic Party,PDP, in a reception held in Lekki Phase 1, Lagos State.

Chief Udeogaranya at the defection rally said he secured the mandate of his supporters to make the move ahead of the 2019 general elections.

He said his new party, the PDP is ready to take back control of power at the centre as well as the states he described as PDP traditional states.

He commended Nigerians across board for their overwhelming support and solidarity with the repositioned PDP.

According to him, “the interests and movements from the APC to the PDP are indicators of the consensus by Nigerians to rally on the platform of the PDP to end the economic hardship, bloodletting, violence and infrastructural decay that have become the hallmark of the President Muhammadu Buhari-led APC administration and return Nigeria to the path of unity, national cohesion and economic prosperity.”