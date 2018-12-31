APC jittery over imminent defeat —PDP

By Ochuko Akuopha

OZORO—PEOPLES Democratic Party, PDP, in Isoko North Local Government Area, Delta State, has described media reports credited to a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Mr. Lucky Okperi, calling on the candidate of the PDP for the Isoko Federal Constituency, Mr. Leo Ogor to withdraw from the race as a demonstration of fear of electoral defeat that had gripped the opposition.

Isoko North PDP, in a statement by the Director, Media and Publicity of it’s Campaign Committee, Mr Nelson Egware said it “Read with laughter, the jittery and panic filled advice” by Okperi, a former member of the Delta House of Assembly.

He said, “The apparent contradictions contained in the statement explain clearly the extent of fear of electoral defeat that has gripped the opposition.

“If not so, one wonders why a party that boasts of having the support of the entire Isoko people will not wait to trounce their opponent in the poll to confirm such popularity. Why the futile struggle and desperation to get the PDP candidate and clear favourite to step down?

“For the avoidance of doubt, the PDP wishes to inform Okperi, his co-travellers and political party, that Leo Ogor’s entrance into the race of the Isoko Federal seat was borne out of extensive consultation with a large spectrum of Isoko people in various segments of community, religious, socio-cultural and political leadership and a mandate clearly given to him by his political party.

“With all sense of humility and responsibility, we wish to state with gratitude that Leo Ogor remains the surest choice of the majority of Isoko people given his outstanding and effective representation. It is our humble appeal to the opposition not to cause disaffection in Isoko nation or heat up the polity in the name of politics as the people always reserve the right to choose their representatives at all levels.

“Elections are not won on mere wishful thinking, name dropping and whipping of cheap sentiments. Electoral victories are rather products of issue based campaigns, visible track records of achievements, wide consultations and overwhelming support of the people. All of these with all amount of confidence are clearly in favour of Leo Ogor.”