APC Candidate lauds Osinbajo’s performance at debate

Candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), for the Ovia Federal Constituency, Edo, Mr Dennis Idahosa, has hailed the performance of Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, at the debate which held on Friday.

Newsmen report that Idahosa gave the commendation in an interview with newsmen in Benin on Saturday.

The debate which was between five vice presidential candidates of five political parties was organised by the Nigeria Election Debate Group (NEDG) and the Broadcasting Organization of Nigeria (BON).

Idahosa said Osinbajo was able to explain to Nigerians how the APC is taking Nigeria out of the doldrums it met it in 2015.

He said with the performance, the number two citizen has won more support for the APC ahead of the elections.

Idahosa accused Peter Obi, the vice presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP) of not offering any solution to questions put to him.

He said that the debate has made Nigerians understand the antics of the PDP.

According to him, “We have seen from the debate that the PDP has nothing to offer Nigerians except to return the country to the hands of looters.”

“There was no where the PDP Vice presidential candidate stated the party’s plan for the country but rather reeled out lies about the APC performance,” he said.

Other parties whose vice presidential candidates participated in the debate were the Allied Congress Party of Nigeria (ACPN); Alliance for New Nigeria (ANN); and Young Progressives Party (YPP).