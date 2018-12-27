APC boycotts Kogi peace parley

By Boluwaji Obahopo

All Progressives Congress had on Monday boycotted a peace parley organised by the state Police Command which was in line with a peace meeting initiated by the state Police commissioner, Ali Janga.

The party’s absence seemed to have given credence that the state government was behind the alleged transfer of the state Commissioner of Police, Mr. Ali Janga out of the state barely 72 hours after the peace meeting.

Janga had organised the forum on December 21, 2018 to broker peace among warring political stakeholders, especially in Kogi Central District.

Vanguard gathered that the senatorial candidate of the Social Democratic Party, SDP, in Kogi Central Senatorial District, Natasha Akpoti, at the meeting, urged the Police to uphold the rule of law and consider her petitions.

Natasha also aired her displeasure at the actions of the Sole Administrators of Okehi and Adavi, Local Government Areas, who she accused of grooming a militia called “Bakassi Boys.”

The state governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello was alleged to have ordered his party leadership not to attend any peace parley.

Police sources told Vanguard that the Commissioner of Police had been transferred to Bauchi, while the two Deputy Commissioners of Police, Muhammed Barde, and Monday Kuriyas had also been redeployed out of the state.