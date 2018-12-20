Another crisis brewing in Ondo Assembly

By Dayo Johnson

AKURE—ANOTHER crisis is looming in the Ondo State House of Assembly as the Speaker, Bamidele Oloyelogun insisted, yesterday, on suspending a factional Speaker, Mr. Olamide George over a letter to the Debt Management Office, DMO. Oloyelogun alleged that George petitioned the Debt Management Office, claiming to be the new speaker and asked the DMO not to have any relationship with Ondo State government again.

His colleagues at the plenary, however, disagreed with him.

Oloyelogun, who called for a voice vote, was shocked as he was the lone voice in support of the suspension of George.