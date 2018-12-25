Anambra inaugurates projects at Ogbunike Cave, waterfalls

AWKA—Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra has inaugurated new projects at Ogbunike Cave and Owerre Ezukala Water Falls, Orumba South Local Government Area.

The projects are the 205 steps with rails on both sides, six changing rooms with four toilets, a bar and an information centre.

Obiano explained that the state government placed high premium on the tourism sector and that was why the state upgraded two tourist sites – Owerre Ezukala and Ogbunike Cave in less than a year.

The governor was represented by Commissioner of Diaspora Affairs, Indigenous Artworks, Culture and Tourism, Mrs Sally Mbanefo.

Obiano noted that the ultimate goal was for United Nations, Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisations, UNESCO, to identify with the projects and partner with the state to take it to the next level.

This according to him, is to create opportunities for the youths especially, host communities.

In a speech, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Foreign Affairs and Diaspora, Mrs Abike Dabiri-Erewa represented by Mr Tobechukwu Obienu said that Anambra was one of the leading states in The Diaspora Affairs.

He noted that the role of The Diaspora in nation-building could not be over-emphasised as it would help to reposition the economy and aid in economic growth and recovery.

Earlier, traditional ruler of Owerre Ezukala, Igwe Thomas Ogbonnaya commended the state government for initiating development of the projects.

He urged the government to continue the good work by further re-constructing the roads leading to the cave.