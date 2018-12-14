Anambra Assembly passes N157.17bn 2019 budget

By Vincent Ujumadu

AWKA—THE Anambra State House of Assembly yesterday passed the 2019 Appropriation bill one week after it was presented to it by Governor Willie Obiano.

With minor amendments, the budget passed by the House was N157.17 billion, as against N157.10 billion presented by the governor.

Chairman of the House Committee on Finance and Appropriation and member representing Anambra East Constituency, Mr. Obinna Emanaka said there was a sense of enthusiasm and an urgent need on the part of the lawmakers to pass the budget without much hesitation to enable Governor Obiano to continue to deliver good governance to the people of the state.

Emenaka commended all the relevant bodies that contributed to the quick passage of the bill and promised that the House would continue to discharge its duties to the people of the state.

In her speech, the Speaker of the House, Mrs. Rita Maduagwu paid glowing tribute to the lawmakers for the expeditious passage of the bill, describing their effort as an uncommon sacrifice and commitment to duty.

She said: “With the passage of the 2019 appropriation bill by the state legislature, we have empowered the executive arm of government to continue to dispense good governance.”