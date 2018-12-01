Amosun’s wife hosts Queen Moremi pageant finals

His Imperial Majesty, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, Ojaja II, has charged the youth in the country to brace up and take full responsibilities in the polity, saying the country belongs to them.

Speaking in his palace ahead of Queen Moremi Cultural Pageant finals, Ogunwusi noted that youths are the leaders of tomorrow and should not be complacent.

He stated: “Reason for empowering youth is that clearly, the future belongs to them. I see myself a lot in them and I live on this throne for them all across the whole length and breath of Nigeria.

2019: Igbo leaders call for free, fair elections in Nasarawa

“My major wish is that some day the youth of this country will rise up to occasion of how they will claim their right and take full ownership of what belongs to them – the country Nigeria.”

Meanwhile, his imperial majesty will lead monarchs, traditional rulers, cultural enthusiasts and notable personalities in the country to Abeokuta, Ogun State capital as Queen Moremi Ajasoro cultural pageant finals holds.

The much anticipated finale of the cultural event to hold on Sunday December 2, hosted by Her Excellency, Mrs. Olufunso Amosun, wife of Ogun State governor is termed by culture scholars as the greatest cultural reawakening pageant to relive the legacy of a popular Yoruba heroine, Queen Moremi Ajasoro.

Mrs. Amosun who incidentally is the model of the living ‘Queen Moremi Ajasoro’ with a book and a plaque dedicated to her name by the Ooni is hosting the 3rd edition to show her support and commitment in uplifting the Oduduwa cultural heritage of the Yoruba land and the legacy of the heroine.

About 400 registrants that indicated interest to contest for the crown where drilled in an audition that produced 40 candidates who went to camp for cultural orientation. While in booth, the ladies were exposed to camp life and cultural values by seasoned cultural experts and about 20 disqualified contestants were evicted leaving 20 for the finals.

The cultural pageant, started three years ago was initiated by the Global Cultural Ambassador to Queen Moremi Ajasoro, Princess Aderonke Ademiluyi under the auspice of House of Oduduwa Foundation and Ooni’s palace.

Ex-Miss Nigeria urges aspirants to focus on missions, visions

Two Queens had graced the throne since inception thus, becoming QMA cultural ambassadors while several others also benefited from the foundation’s humanitarian and empowerment initiatives.

With Miss Blessing Animashaun becoming the first Queen Moremi model and Miss Oluwatosin Shittu winning the second edition, the current edition will produce a queen that will be the Moremi touchbearer for the next one year alongside other non-winners benefiting from the foundation’s empowerment programmes.

Recall that last year, one of the contestants, Damilola Falodun who did not make it to the finals was immensely rewarded with empowerment benefit.

Having impressed and endeared the Ooni’s heart with her heart touching story of how she lost her parents, dropped from school and had a terrible experience as a slave servant in Oman, Middle East, the Ooni adopted her with a scholarship to continue her University education. The lucky lady who is in her 2nd year in the University is also employed as senior personal assistant to the general manager, Ife Grand Resort and Leisure, Osun State.

According to Princess Ademiluyi, “This year we intend to empower 2 more young ladies who will not win the crown but QMA will impact on their lives immensely too. It has always been Ooni’s idea since he mounted the throne to impact the youth positively. The Moremi legacy also continued with a stage drama that will be coming in December to January, 2019. All these among other things are what House of Oduduwa is doing to give life a meaning and engage the Nigerian youth positively,” Princess Ronke added.

Prince Jide Fadairo, chairman, House of Oduduwa Foundation also stated; “The Moremi pageantry is an attestation to upholding that Yoruba heritage, and this also is to reiterates the importance of the heroine’s legacy so that she will not go into extinction. It’s part of our history and we must always projection it. The Yoruba history in terms of Moremi contributions would not be forgotten.

Most beautiful model in Nigeria holds final TV screening in Abuja

“The significance of hosting this year’s finals in Ogun State is nothing peculiar, for the fact that Ogun is part of Oduduwa land by extension. It is also a good intention of the First Lady of Ogun State, Mrs. Olufunso Amosun to have accepted to host this year’s event after the last year edition in Lagos. The idea is to move the pageantry to every different regions of the Oduduwa land so that all the Yorubas will have a sense of belonging to that part of history,” Fadairo concludes.