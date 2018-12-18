Amnesty boss, Dokubo, preaches in Niger Delta

By Egufe Yafugborhi

PORT HARCOURT—COORDINATOR of the Presidential Amnesty Programme, PAP, Professor Charles Dokubo, has appealed to stakeholders for sustained peace in the Niger Delta, following calls for more funding and expansion of the programme to benefit more persons.

Dokubo made the appeal in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, at a PAP awareness campaign for Rivers, Akwa Ibom and Cross Rivers states’ stakeholders to highlight need for lasting peace, development, stability and showcasing activities/achievements of President Muhammadu Buhari and the Amnesty Office in the Niger Delta.

Represented by Lucky Loyibo, his Special Assistant on Political Matters, Professor Dokubo said PAP, under President Buhari, has improved peace, resulting in increased oil production in the Niger Delta and restored trust and confidence of Nigeria in the international community.

On calls for expansion of PAP to benefit more persons, Dokubo said: “Despite the numerous achievements of PAP, we assure you of more development.

“The mandate was for 30,000 documents ex-agitators. We are working hard to see more people incorporated, as only the President has powers to incorporate more people.”

Traditional rulers, Ijaw Youth Council, members of Pan Niger Delta Forum, PANDEF, and other participants from the three participating Niger Delta states at the event, unanimously called for more funding and expansion of PAP to benefit more persons.