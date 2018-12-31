Ambode appoints Muri-Okunola new HOS

…Six other Perm Secs

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos—Governor Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos State has appointed Hakeem Muri-Okunola, son of late Justice Muritala Okunola, as 21st Head of Service (HOS) in the state.

The appointment of Muri-Okunola, was announced yesterday in a statement by Ambode’s Chief Press Secretary, Habib Haruna, which came barely three days after the former HOS, Folasade Adesoye, retired from the state public service.

With the appointment, Muri-Okunola at 46 has become the youngest public servant in the state to occupy that office and could end up being the longest to serve in the office.

The new HOS, was Personal Assistant to the former Governor of the State, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu in 2003 and two years later, was appointed Executive Secretary on Land Use and Allocation Committee.

In 2011, at age 39, he became permanent secretary in the same land ministry, a position he held until August 4, 2015 when he was redeployed by Ambode to Ministry of Youths and Social Development.

Meanwhile, the Governor has also appointed six new Permanent Secretaries. They include Dr. (Mrs) Goncalves Titilayo Fausat; Mr. Kosoko Hakeem Adeyemi; Dr. (Mrs) Balogun Sherifat Bolajoko; Mr. Adeniji Segun Olufemi; Mrs. Adelaja Abosede Omobolanle and Dr. Lawal Lateef Temidayo.

The New Head of Service and the Permanent Secretaries would be sworn in on Monday, December 31, 2018 at the Lagos House, Alausa, Ikeja.