Alphazulu advocates, three groups to engage Nigerians on challenges to sustainable development

As part of its global development projects and celebration of the 70 years of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, AlphaZULU Advocates, a civil society advocacy organisation operating in UK and Nigeria, will host series of Sustainable Development Dialogues on Friday, December 14, at the Radisson Hotel Lagos, GRA Ikeja.

The Sustainable Development Fora aim to engage with three major groups – Women, SME Entrepreneurs and Young People to discuss challenges and opportunities for inclusive and sustainable contributions to development at local, national and international levels.

The event will also feature a maiden Adire Exhibition showcasing a Nigerian brand – Maladiréz.

AlphaZULU, led by Elizabeth Moses-Mullard, has been actively promoting the Sustainable Development Goals on national and global policy platforms. The Organisation hosts a Public-Parliamentary Forum on the SDGs in the UK in collaboration with the UK Parliament’s Outreach and Engagement Service.

The Organisation also represented global CSOs in advising the global finance community at the United Nations General Assembly High-Level Meeting on Financing the SDGs hosted by the President of the 72nd Session of the UNGA.

The SDGs are underpinned by Human Rights and AlphaZULU will be scaling-up its Human Rights projects in Nigeria through multi-stakeholder partnerships.