Allow God choose next Ogun governor, Obasanjo begs Amosun

By Daud Olatunji

ABEOKUTA—FORMER President Olusegun Obasanjo said his choice and that of Ogun State governor, Ibikunle Amosun, did not align regarding who becomes the next governor of the state in May 2019.

He urged the governor to allow God decide who becomes the next governor of the state.

Obasanjo stated this at the 2018 edition of Ibogun – Olaogun Day celebration in Ibogun, Ifo Local Council of the state, where Amosun was also in attendance.

Both Obasanjo and Amosun were in agreement that power should shift to Ogun West Senatorial District, which is yet to produce a governor of the state since its creation over 42 years ago.

While the former President is rooting for the governorship candidate of the African Democratic Congress, Gboyega Isiaka, from Imeko in Ogun West to emerge the next governor, Amosun is pushing for Abdulkabir Akinlade of the Allied People’s Movement, APM, from Ipokia in the same Ogun West, to succeed him.

Obasanjo, however, advised the people to support whoever emerges governor at the end of the race and cautioned politicians against sponsoring violence in the state, adding that there is no reason for Ogun not to have a peaceful election.

Obasanjo demanded an open embrace and exchange of pleasantries between Isiaka and Akinlade. Warning the duo against act of violence, he said if they did not stop violence among their supporters, they would have themselves to blame.

He described Amosun as his brother who would remain dear to his heart till he dies, but said on the issue of the present political journey in the state, their choices may not align.

“I have made my choice, it may not be in tandem with yours (Amosun). Let my choice be and let yours be and let God decide and whoever gets there let all of us support him.

“I am particularly happy that the Governor spoke against violence. I want to tell you, if you do not stop violence among your supporters, you will have yourselves to blame. There is no earthly reason why we should not have peaceful election in the state,” Obasanjo said.

Speaking earlier, Amosun cautioned politicians against heating up the polity, urging them to conduct themselves responsibly.

Amosun, who lauded Obasanjo for consistently identifying with his roots, said it should serve as a lesson for all to always identify with their roots.

On his opposition to the re-election of President Muhammadu Buhari, the former president, said without his support Buhari would not have won the 2015 poll, adding that he is very qualified to criticise Buhari.

His words: ”In 2015, if I didn’t support Buhari, he wouldn’t have won the election. I have what it takes to correct him. Nigeria should not be in the position we are today. Nigeria can be better. God has given us all that we need.

“I am qualified to speak against Buhari. One, I have done it before. Two, I have shed my blood for this country. Even my biological son has shed his blood. Why can’t I speak about what is best for this country? I am doubly qualified to do that.”