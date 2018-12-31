Allianz to become worldwide Olympic partner – 2021-2028

By Rosemary Onuoha

THE International Olympic Committee (IOC) and Allianz, a global insurance group, have announced that the insurer will join the “Worldwide Olympic Partner” (TOP) programme in 2021.

Through this sponsorship agreement, Allianz will work with the IOC to provide innovative and integrated insurance solutions to support the Olympic Movement, including the Organising Committees of the Olympic Games, with the ambition of providing those insurance solutions to the National Olympic Committees around the world and their Olympic teams and athletes.

The support will include existing products, such as fleet and property & casualty insurance, but also insurance solutions for future products and services, driven by technological changes. The partnership will run from 2021 through to 2028.

The ambition of both partners is to use the power of sport to connect with new audiences via digital channels, including the Olympic Channel. Engaging with the next generation in their preferred way gives Allianz the opportunity to cover their insurance needs.

Having supported the International Paralympic Committee since 2006, most recently as an international partner, Allianz will also become a “Worldwide Paralympic Partner” from 2021 as part of this agreement.

IOC President Thomas Bach said: “This new partnership demonstrates the global appeal and strength of the Olympic Movement, and we are delighted to be working together in the long term with Allianz to support sport around the world. Allianz has built a global business founded on trust. With this partnership, together we are building a foundation based on mutual trust. Allianz also has a strong sporting heritage and, in line with the Olympic Agenda 2020, we share a digital ambition of connecting with young people around the world to promote the Olympic values and the power of sport.”

Allianz CEO Oliver Bäte said: “I am thrilled that we are joining a global community of athletes and people enthusiastic about sport and team work – in addition to our existing strong partnership with the International Paralympic Committee (IPC). Through the IOC’s digital and social channels, we can connect with more people than ever before and offer them our expertise in insurance. We believe the world is a better place when people have the courage to leave differences behind and stand together to achieve better outcomes for themselves and for the societies they live in.”

The Allianz Group – headquartered in Munich, Germany – is one of the world’s leading insurers and asset managers with more than 88 million retail and corporate customers. Allianz customers benefit from a broad range of personal and corporate insurance services, ranging from Property, Life and Health insurance to Assistance services to Credit insurance and Global business insurance. The Allianz Group manages over 650 billion euros on behalf of its insurance customers and an additional 1.4 trillion euros of third-party assets. Allianz holds the leading position for insurers in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index and in 2017, over 140,000 employees in more than 70 countries achieved total revenue of 126 billion euros and an operating profit of 11 billion euros for the Allianz Group.

In July 2018, Nigerian insurer, Ensure Insurance, was acquired by the Allianz Group and rebranded to Allianz Nigeria in December 2018.