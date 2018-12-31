Alleged corruption in military: Report vindicates our position – PDP

By Dirisu Yakubu

Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, yesterday, said the report of corruption in the nation’s military hierarchy published by International Strategic Studies Association, ISSA, was a vindication of its position that the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration war against corruption was a ruse.

ISSA, based in the United States of America, had alleged that massive corruption among the top hierarchy of the armed forces as it relates to procurement of arms and logistics, responsible for the inability of Nigerian troops to defeat Boko Haram.

ISSA, a Washington-based non-govermental organisation, in its Defence and Foreign Affairs reports published on December 28, blamed corruption in the Nigeria’s military circle for the festering Boko Haram insurgency in the North-Eastern part of the country.

Speaking exclusively toVanguard, yesterday, National Publicity Secretary of the party, Kola Ologbondiyan, urged President Buhari to review his parade and adopt new strategies to curtail the menace of insurgency in the land.

He said: “We have stated it for the umpteenth time that President Buhari needs fresh strategies to tackle insurgency. Now that an independent foreign-based report has indicted the military under his watch of complicity, we are waiting to see what action he would take.

“When innocent people are being killed recklessly and soldiers trained to defend their fatherland are being slaughtered like chickens by gunmen, it means something is definitely wrong and a quick fix has to come into play.

“As a party, the report has vindicated us and we call on Nigerians to take the opportunity of the 2019 elections to vote in a purpose-driven leader that will rescue this nation for good.”