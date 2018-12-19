Alex Badeh 1957 to 2018

The Nigerian Air Force last night announced the shocking death of a former Chief of Defence Staff, Air Chief Marshal Alex‪ander Badeh in the hands of unknown gun men.

Badeh who has been facing prosecution by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission over allegations of corruption which are yet to be proven, was shot severally as shown in photograph provided by the Nigerian Airforce.

A statement signed by the Director, NAF Public Relations and Infomation, Air Vommogore Ibikunlr Daramola said, “It is with a heavy heart that I regretfully announce the unfortunate demise of former Chief of Defence Staff, Air Chief Marshal Alex Sabundu Badeh, who died today (Tuesday), 18 Dec 18, from gunshot wounds sustained when his vehicle was attacked while returning from his farm along Abuja-Keffi Road.‬

“On behalf officers, airmen and airwomen of the Nigerian Air Force, the Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, commiserates with the family of the late former Chief of Defence Staff over this irreparable loss.

“We pray that the Almighty God grants his soul eternal rest. Details later.”

Alex Sabundu Badeh was born 10 January, 1957 in Vimtim, Mubi LGA of Adamawa state.

Alex‪ander Badeh was educated at Vimtim Primary School and Villanova Secondary School.

He obtained his secondary school certificate in 1976 and gained admission into the Nigerian Defence Academy in 1977 as a member of the 21 Regular Course.

He was commissioned Pilot Officer on 3 July 1979 and commenced his flying career at the 301 Flying Training School on the Bulldog Primary Trainer aircraft in 1979.

Between 1981 and 1982 Alex‪ander Badeh attended the Undergraduate Pilot Training at Vance Air Force Base in the United States Air Force. He was at the 301 Flying Training School (FTS) as a squadron pilot and later became an instructor pilot on the Bull Dog and DO-228 aircraft.

Alex‪ander Badeh rose through the ranks and became Air Vice Marshal in 2008.

Alex‪ander Badeh became the 18th Chief of Air Staff in October 2012 and was appointed Chief of Defence Staff in January 2014.

He held the post till July 13, 2015, when he was retired by the Buhari administration.

Since then, Alex‪ander Badeh had faced a court trial for alleged theft of defence funds during his tenure.