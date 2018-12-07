Al-Makura commends FG on projects in Nasarawa

By David Odama

LAFIA—Governor Tanko Al-Makura of Nasarawa State has commended the Federal Government over the expansion and dualisation of Abuja-Keffi-Lafia-Makurdi Road and other projects being executed in the state.

The governor gave the commendation when he received the National Coordinator of an independent federal government projects monitoring body, All Progressives Congress, APC, Broom Platform, led by Dr. Tom Ohikere in the state.

Al-Makura noted that the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration had taken Nasarawa State to the next level in the area of critical infrastructure projects.

The governor said the state was neglected in the area of infrastructure development by past administrations despite its proximity to the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

According to the governor, Lafia is the only state capital in the country that is left with 33Kv line.