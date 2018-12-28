Akume, a great asset to Benue – Ortom

Benue Governor Samuel Ortom has described Sen. George Akume as a “great asset” to the north-central state.

Ortom, who spoke on Friday in Makurdi, at a reception to mark Akume’s 64th birthday, said that the former Benue governor, currently a senator representing Benue North-West, was “a humble and humane leader”.

Oath of office: NBA Chairman drags Oyetola, deputy to court

“Akume pays a lot of attention to the poor; that sets him out as a model for all of us to appreciate and emulate,” he said.

Ortom, governorship candidate of the PDP, however, appealed to members of the APC to support his administration to enable it deliver on its mandate to Benue people.

In his remarks, Akume thanked God for sparing his life to hit 64, noting that other prominent Benue leaders like Sen. Joseph Tarka and former Governor Aper Aku, died before their 50th birthdays.

Ortom: I will pay any amount adopted as minimum wage

He appealed to those he might have wronged to forgive him as he had also forgiven those who offended him.

Reports have it that Nigeria’s Ambassador to Russia, Prof. Steve Ugbah, the Speaker of the Benue State House of Assembly, Mr Terkimbi Ikyange and other top government officials attended the ceremony.