Akor, publicity director, 6000 others dump Benue APC over Dep. Gov slot

By Peter Duru

MAKURDI—THE crisis rocking All Progressives Congress, APC, in Benue State has taken a dramatic turn as Founder and National Commandant of Nigeria Peace Corp and APC stalwart, Chief Dickson Akor, has dumped the party for the Social Democratic Party, SDP, where he has emerged as a deputy governorship candidate.

Akor’s exit from the party has created a crack in the leadership of the party in the state as its Director of Publicity, Peterhot Apeh, has also tendered his resignation.

Their resignations were followed by the defection of over 6,000 members of the party to Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Tine-Nine, Ukum Local Government Area of the state.

Contacted, Akor who confirmed his exit from APC, said he left because of the manner he was treated when the choice of the governorship running mate was made.

On his part, Apeh said he dumped the party for personal reasons.