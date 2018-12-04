Akeredolu’s aide dismisses division in Akeredolu’s cabinet

*Says gov’s wife, children not involved in governance, contract execution

AKURE – An aide to Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has dismissed rumour of uneasy calm in the state cabinet, stating that the Governor’s wife and children are not involved in government and contract execution in the state.



While reacting to news of the resignation of the Senior Special Assistant to the governor on Oil and Gas, Barrister Benson Enikuomehin, a sitting Commissioner from Ondo South Senatorial District, who pleaded anonymity, said Enikuohemi’s resignation was not a surprise to anyone as the former NDDC Commissioner is known for resigning from the cabinet of every governor he has served in the state from 1999 till date.

The Commissioner said that the government of Akeredolu has empowered all political appointees with adequate tools to carry out office their activities designed to better the lives of the citizenry.

Recall that Enikuomehin and another aide resigned their appointments over alleged power play in Akeredlu’s cabinet.

The Commissioner said: “Enikuomehin served Adebayo Adefarati, he resigned and fought against him; he served late Olusegun Agagu, he resigned and fought him; he served the immediate past Governor, Olusegun Mimiko, he resigned and fought him; he was one of the first league of people to be given appointment by Governor Akeredolu, today, he’s fighting the Governor, just for pedestrian reason not borne of love for the downtrodden.

“The Wife of the Governor is a professional on her own, a self-made woman, the Son reported to have taken over governance in our state work at a multinational in Lagos State; a firm with branches in 176 countries, to the best of my knowledge, what the guy earns monthly is more than the salaries and allowances of five commissioners combined.

“His only role in this governance is to attend state social functions, and assist the State Development and Investment Promotion Agency, ONDIPA, in facilitating investors into our state; and through the said guy, our state, today, has the Best Foreign Direct Investment in 2018, after Lagos thus, it is wicked to vilify the young man; he deserves our praise, nor persecution.

“Enikuomehin is now in PDP, I beg him to stop fanning embers of discord with his spurious allegation through his agents. I challenge anyone with evidence to prove that neither Mrs. Betty Akeredolu nor her children have executed government contract since inception to bring it out.”