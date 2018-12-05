Akeredolu tasks 16,000 N-Power beneficiaries

*Kicks off re-election campaign for Buhari in Ondo

AKURE – GOVERNOR Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State, yesterday, charged 16,000 members of the Federal Government N-power Volunteer Corps not to think about themselves alone but reciprocate the gesture of their engagement by re-electing President Muhammadu Buhari in 2019.

Akeredolu said this when members of the N-power Volunteer Corps declared their total support for the re-election of President Buhari



The event became a carnival like rally in Akure, Ondo State as the beneficiaries, decked in white shirts and black skirts and trousers, marched from Oba-Adesida road to Gani Fawahenmi Arcade Ground along Igbatoro-road in Akure campaigning for Buhari.

Addressing the youths, Governor Akeredolu, expressed delighted that the beneficiaries of NPower in Ondo State are the first in Nigeria to openly declare and campaign for Buhari second term.

The governor urged the youths to take their campaign for Buhari’s re-election to the nooks and crannies of the state.

Akeredolu said: “President Buhari and his Vice, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo have fulfilled their promise. People who can keep promises are not many.

“We must be grateful to Mr. President for this great gesture and the only way to say Thank you to Buhari is to ensure we talk to our parents, friends and siblings to cast their votes for Buhari by February 14, 2019 so that the President will take us to the “Next Level”.

“When you invest in the youths, you have invested in the nation. We won’t be tired. We did it in 2014, so we are prepared for the race ahead of us.

“The current beneficiaries of NPower should not think about themselves alone. Others must next year, others will come 2020. How will they come if there is no continuity?

“We are thanking the President and the Vice-president because one good turn, deserves another.”

The event was attended by the Deputy Governor of Ondo State, Hon. Agboola Ajayi, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Job Creation and Youth Employment, Mr. Afolabi Imoukhuede, Special Adviser to the Governor on Public and Intergovernmental Relations, Mrs. Bunmi Ademosu and other members of the State Executive Council.