Ajibade signs for Norwegian clubside

Super Falcons striker, Rasheedat Ajibade has joined Norwegian side Avaldsnes IL on a two-year deal.

The 19-year-old, who has represented her country at all levels, sealed the move from Nigeria Women Premier League club FC Robo Queens.

She joins Cameroon’s Gaelle Enganamouit at the club.

Avaldsnes manager Lena Tyriberget believes they have snapped up one of Africa’s most promising young talents ahead of the 2019 Toposerien season which starts in March.

“She is good with ball, is forward-looking in the game and has good drive. She is a player for the future.” said Tyriberget.

“When you look at her age and her merits – she’s been central to the under-20 team and the senior national team, most recently in the Africa championship that Nigeria and Rasheedat won.

“You realise that Rasheedat is a very promising Nigerian national team player. In terms of position as a player, she is typically either a number 8 or 10 on the pitch.”

Ajibade scored once as Nigeria won a ninth title at the 2018 Africa Women Cup of Nations in Ghana.