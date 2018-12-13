Ajax chase Osimhen

Dutch giants Ajax Amsterdam have joined the hunt to sign on loan Wolfsburg forward Victor Osimhen who has taken the Belgium league by storm this season with seven goals in 13 games for modest side Charleroi.

Osimhen caught the eyes of scouts of the Dutch side who were initially in the running to sign him after his exploits at the 2015 World Youth Championship before he decided to team up with Wolfsburg.

At Wolfsburg he struggled to find his best form with injuries and fitness issues playing a role in his struggle at the club but he has blossomed in Belgium so far which has once again alerted Ajax to his availability in the summer.