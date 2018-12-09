Breaking News
Aisha Buhari inaugurates Nomadic School in Maiduguri

On 10:59 am

Wife of the President, Mrs Aisha Buhari, has inaugurated the Aisha Buhari Integrated School for Nomadic Community in Maiduguri.

Mrs Aisha Buhari, Wife of the President 

The school, which was built and equipped by the Gov. Kashim Shettima, is meant to provide atmosphere conducive for learning to the children of nomads.

The school was named after  Aisha Buhari by the Borno Government in appreciation of her efforts towards providing humanitarian services to the victims of insurgency in the State.

While inaugurating the school, the wife of the president expressed  optimism that the school would provide good atmosphere for learning.

Mrs Buhari also expressed the hope that the school would go a long way in ensuring better future for the girl child, especially the children of the nomadic families.

Newsmen report that the school, which commenced operation on Oct. 15 2015. has 24 classrooms with 525 students.

Newsmen also report that the nomadic school was established by the Borno Government to cater for the educational needs of children of Hanagamba, Mbororoji and Fulani ethnic groups who were displaced by the activities of insurgents in their various communities.

During the visit, the wife of the president also inaugurated the Model Orphanage integrated school built by the wife of Borno Governor, Mrs Nana Shettima, for orphans whose parents died due to the activities of insurgents in the state.

While in Maiduguri, Mrs Buhari also visited the Government Girls College where she commissioned a newly constructed two-storey building of eighteen classrooms.

Aisha has ended her working visit with the inspection of the  Orphanage Centre being built  by the Aisha Buhari Foundation.

She had  since returned to  Abuja


