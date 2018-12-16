AIO 46th conference attracts insurers from 45 countries

By Favour Nnabugwu

Insurers from over 45 countries have indicated interest to attend the 46th African Insurance Organisation, AIO, general assembly/conference in Johannesburg, South Africa next year.

The Conference is being organized by the Insurance Institute of South Africa (IISA), under the chairmanship of Thokozile Mahlangu, Chief Executive Officer of IISA.

The Organisation has over 326 members from 45 countries in Africa, 11 associate members from seven non-African countries while an average of 1000 participants are expected to attend the annual conference.

The Secretary-General of AIO, Ms. Prisca Soares, said the annual event with the theme, ‘Insurance Penetration in Africa: Insuring the Uninsured’, brings together insurance professionals from all different parts of the world to discuss issues on which insurers need to focus, adding that it is in line with one of the objectives of the AIO – to develop a healthy insurance sector in Africa.

Soares said, “The 46th conference and annual general assembly of the African Insurance Organisation will take place from the 9th to 12th of June, 2019 in Johannesburg, South Africa.”

Soares noted that next year’s conference is packaged with a lot of interesting activities, “I believe that many would want to find out how the South African insurance industry has grown. With the exception of South Africa, followed by Namibia and Mauritius, the insurance penetration in Africa is extremely low, hence the aptness of the theme. Experts drawn from different countries will examine several topics in the light of this theme,” she said.