AIG orders security beef-up in Delta, Edo, Bayelsa

The Assistant Inspector-General of Police, Zone 5 Command Headquarters, Benin City, Edo State, Mr Alkali Usman, has ordered the Commissioners for Edo, Delta and Bayelsa states to beef up security in their respective commands during Christmas and New year celebrations.

Usman in a statement by Mr Emeka Iheanacho, Zonal Police Public Relations Officer, yesterday, said: “In view of the forthcoming Christmas and New year celebrations on December 25 and 26 and January 1, 2019, the Commissioners of Police are to ensure adequate security of life and property through proactive crime prevention strategies to cover all the linking roads, recreation centres, worship centres, critical infrastructure and other vulnerable /flash points in their respective commands.

“He urged the commissioners to ensure that there is visible policing along the major highways, city centres and other flash points in their respective commands. He further directed that the CPs should identify all the strategic and vulnerable points and ensure massive deployment of personnel to the area with a view to ensuring adequate security of life and property and to prevent commissioning of crime and criminality during the yuletide celebrations.”

“On the recent ban on road block by the Inspector – General of Police, Mr Ibrahim Idris, the AIG directed the Commissioners of Police to ensure the enforcement of the ban. He warned officers and men to be professional while discharging their duties and avoid any acts that will tarnish the image of the Force.

“He further urged the Commissioners of Police to ensure a robust and proactive crime prevention strategies that will enhance a security of life and property of political parties and their candidates during the forthcoming 2019 General Election in their respective commands. He also appealed to politicians and other stakeholders on Election matters to cooperate with the Police and other security agencies to ensure a hitch – free 2019 general election in the zone.

“He commended the Officers and men of the zone for their resilience in fighting crime and criminality and urged them to sustain the tempo throughout the yuletide celebrations,” the statement added.