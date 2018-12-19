Aidoko opens parallel Atiku campaign office in Kogi

All seems not to be too well with the Kogi State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) going by the feelers reaching us.



It was gathered that the main issue is an alleged move by Senator Attai Aidoko, the PDP Senator representing Kogi East District at the upper chamber of the National Assembly, to set up a parallel campaign body for the Atiku/Obi presidential campaigns towards 2019 elections.

Sources hinted that the PDP 2019 Presidential Campaign Council led by Senate President, Bukola Saraki, had mandated Alhaji Ibrahim Idris, a former governor of Kogi State and also the leader of the party in the state to set up the presidential campaign body but this did not go down well with Senator Aidoko who felt the former governor is not in support of his return to the senate in 2019. Alhaji Idris is said not to be pleased with the manner through which Senator Aidoko emerged as the senatorial candidate of the PDP in Kogi East district.

“As it is, no one is pleased with the manner Senator Aidoko emerged as the senatorial candidate of the PDP in Kogi East. Even worse is his proud disposition that Party members must be loyal without question” a source noted.

It would be recalled that the designated Returning Officer who is also the State Vice Chairman of the party, Chief Abenemi and the State Party Secretary, Alhaji Faruk Sule had at a press conference stated that the senatorial primary election for Kogi-East did not hold.

Senator Aidoko, we learnt is said to have allegedly perfected plans to install his aides into the presidential campaign council in the state.

As it stands, if the situation is not masterfully and properly managed, the PDP would be worse for it as Party members are poised to either defect or ply the fifth columnist if Aidoko gets his way.

Some respected stakeholders of the PDP in the state are already crying blue murder, stressing that the sinister arrangement by Senator Aidoko is without regard or respect for other party stakeholders and such, may sink the PDP in the state.