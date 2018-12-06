A’Ibom women benefit from oil firm’s vocational training

By Harris Emmanuel

UYO—An indigenous oil firm, Oriental Energy Resources Limited, has trained 500 Akwa Ibom women in business and financial literacy, just as 270 youths benefited from its skill acquisition programmes, Head of Community and Government Relations, Dr. Uwem Ite, has said.

Ite said this while briefing newsmen in Uyo on the activities of the company, reiterating its commitment to developing its host communities in line with international best practices.

He listed such investment and programmes to include annual free medical outreach, scholarship awards to students in tertiary institutions as well as the multi-million-naira 100 housing units called Oriental Village currently under construction in Enwang, the headquarters of Mbo Local Government Area.

Other social investment initiatives, he said, include enterprise development scheme, and support for University of Uyo’s Departments of Petroleum and Chemical Engineering, among others.