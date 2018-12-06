A’Ibom gov, officials not indicted by EFCC- Govt

Akwa Ibom State government has dismissed report alleging that Governor Udom Emmanuel and some officials of the state were indicted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, over an alleged withdrawal of N1.7 billion from the state coffers.

A statement by the state Commissioner for Information, Mr. Charles Udoh, described the allegations as baseless, adding that it was aimed at maligning the integrity of the leadership of the state.



The statement reads: “It is another face-saving attempt by EFCC to justify the several illegalities it has allowed itself to be used to perpetrate against the government and good people of a peaceful state by the opposition party.

“These antics of the EFCC have continued to attract widespread condemnation from within and outside the country. It is instructive to note that EFCC is regurgitating this line of skewed narrative in the media for the umpteenth time in a flagrant act of impunity against the judicial process.

“Akwa Ibom State Government had instituted a legal proceeding against EFCC at the Federal High Court, Uyo, and therefore would remain fervent in its determination not to be dragged into a public discourse on a matter that is patently subjudice.

“The constitution and laws of the country authorises only the state House of Assembly and the state Auditor-General to pry into the financial dealings of a state government.”