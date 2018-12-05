Aggrieved PDP presidential aspirant threatens legal action against Atiku’s candidacy

Calls for nullification of party’s convention

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

One of the presidential aspirants of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Mr Osifo Stanley has called for the nullification of the party’s National convention that produced Atiku Abubakar as flag bearer, claiming that the process was fraudulent.

Osifo, who presented a receipt of N12 million for the purchase of nomination form and expression of interest, contended that he was denied opportunity to contest while the convention process was fraught with lots of irregularities.

Osifo said he had notified the National body of the party as well as stakeholders at every instance of his aspiration, even till point of purchase of the expression of interest and nomination form but was surprised when at the point of screening of aspirants was rather asked to withdraw.

According to Osifo, the Portharcourt convention should be nullified because it was premised on a faulty basis.

His words, “The treatment meted out to me is unfair, unjust, demeaning, degrading and not the kind you give to an individual running for a lesser office let alone the number one office in the land.

“I know I am from the south and I have heard them say it is zoned to the North but that does not stop anyone that has purchased the form from contesting and if the party knows that you have zoned it to the north you should not have sold the forms to those from the other side.

“On the 24th of September, 2018, was our screening, I got the invitation to come around, other aspirants went in for screening, I went as well but when it was my turn to be screened I was rather told to withdraw from the presidential race.

“I therefore, demand that the convention should be nullified and declared null and void including the election itself because the processes that led to the convention itself is fraught with irregularities.

“So when you have a process with a faulty foundation whatever structure you put on it is as well not going to be strong.

“And if after 24 hours from today, I did not get any response from the National body, I will be forced to take legal action.”