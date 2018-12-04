Aggrieved Kwara APC members reconcile

By Demola Akinyemi

Ilorin—The protracted political crisis rocking All Progressives Congress, APC, in Kwara State ended yesterday, as all the aggrieved aspirants in the party agreed to work together for victory in the forthcoming elections.

A communiqué read by the Chairman of APC Reconciliation Committee, Peter Olorunnisola(SAN), entitled The aggrieved aspirants have decided to sheath their swords and decide to work for the victory of the party in the general elections of 2019, was read to journalists at a briefing in Ilorin, after consultations by the reconciliation committee with the stakeholders in the crisis.

Agreements reached

It read in part: “The leadership of APC, mindful of the need for unity as the party is fast moving towards the general election of 2019, decided to hold a unity meeting of all categories of candidates and aspirants, party leaders and elders and state executive committee of the state chapter of the party.

“At the meeting the following decisions were taken: that the party notes the need to take good care of the aggrieved members of the party once it is victorious in the next year elections;

“That the party and the governorship candidate shall ensure that there shall be inclusive administration of the party and in the running of the campaign activities of the party and members will be involved;

“That every point of crisis will be examined with a view to providing remedies where necessary and all members are enjoined to join hands together to lift up the party.”