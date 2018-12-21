AFCON 2019: Super Eagles tackle Pharaohs March 26

Nigeria’s Super Eagles will play an international friendly against the Pharaohs of Egypt on March 26.

The Egypt Football Association confirmed that the game will be played during the international break in March. The game is meant to prepare both teams for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations, which the Egyptians are in contention with South Africa to host, after CAF stripped Cameroon of the hosting rights.Both nations have already qualified for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations finals but will play their final qualifying games ahead of the friendly encounter.

Nigeria host Seychelles in Group E while Egypt travel to face Niger in Group J.Egypt and Nigeria met in 2017 Nations Cup qualifying with The Pharaohs earning a 1-1 draw away from home before winning 1-0 in Alexandria to qualify for the finals ahead of the Super Eagles.It will be the 18th meeting between the two sides with Nigeria holding the upper-hand having won seven times to Egypt’s five with another five matches drawn.