AFCON 2019: CAF to take hosting decision Jan 9

Confederation of African Football’s executive committee will hold an extraordinary meeting on January 9 to choose new hosts for the 2019 Nations Cup.

CAF is looking for a new venue for the continental tournament after it stripped Cameroon of the hosting rights due to a lack of progress with preparations.

Countries have until 11.00pm on 14 December to submit official bids to host the 24-team tournament which begins in June next year.

Despite reports of interest from Morocco and Congo-Brazzaville no-one has made an official declaration of interest to host the event. The South Africa Football Association (Safa) is planning a meeting with country’s sports minister Tokozile Xasa today in order to make a decision on making a bid.

Xasa has expressed an interest in South Africa hosting the event for a third time but admitted she needed more details from Safe before finalising the offer.