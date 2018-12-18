Adebutu vs Kashamu: A’Court to deliver judgment in Ogun PDP crisis

IBADAN—THE Court of Appeal sitting in Ibadan, Oyo State, yesterday, reserved judgment till today in the appeal filed by the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, against the orders of the Federal High Court, Abeokuta, in favour of the Engr. Adebayo Dayo-led Ogun State PDP Exco.

The national leadership of the party had filed an appeal against the orders of the Federal High Court, Abeokuta, which enforced the subsisting judgment of the court in Suit No. FHC/L/CS/636/2016.

After about four different adjournments at the instance of the appellants, the Court of Appeal in Ibadan over the weekend fixed today, Monday, 17th December, 2018, for hearing of the appeal.

Ruling on a motion for interlocutory injunction after listening to arguments canvassed by the counsel to the Engr. Dayo-led Ogun State PDP Executive, Mr. Ricky Tarfa, SAN, who noted that the court had on the 28th of September, 2018 ordered that the defendants should be put on notice and adjourned till 2nd October, 2018, for definite hearing of the motion for interlocutory injunction.

Justice M. Abubakar Shittu went through the court’s file and noted that the court was satisfied from the proof of service and affidavit in support that all the defendants had been duly served but for reasons best known to them failed to file any document in opposition to the plaintiffs’ claims. They also did not send in any legal representation despite standing down the case for hours.

After standing down the matter for hours, the court resumed sitting and in a brief ruling delivered held that the reliefs sought by the plaintiffs, having not been controverted, are granted as prayed.

Dissatisfied with the orders of the Court, the PDP national leadership filed an appeal at the Court of Appeal sitting in Ibadan.