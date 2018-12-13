Address children with special needs, stakeholders tell FG

By Steohen Agada

The need for both local, state and federal governments to address the challenges of children with special learning deficiency has been brought to the fore, as stakeholders in the sector urged government and private sector to support them.

They posited that special education has always been a challenging area, as most institutions lack the resources and expertise to provide support for children with special educational needs in Nigeria.

Femi Gbadebo, an education stakeholder observes that the problem a lot of parents face especially those whose children suffer from intellectual disabilities is their inability to gain admission into a university after they finish secondary school.

Gbadebo opines that Nigeria need to understand the purpose and meaning of inclusion adding that a child being disabled means that they may not be able to cope in a normal classroom environment.

According to him, “These children require special skill training that will enable them cope better in life which is what Anthos House is out to address”.

Kimberley Scollard, Head of Anthos House, an initiative of Greensprings School says the center is built to help children to understand and connect with their learning styles adding that this will be supported by using systematic methods to discover their skills, abilities and individual needs.

Scollard while speaking to Journalists at the official opening of the center in Lekki Lagos says the center will care for children with special needs such as Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD); Dyslexia; Down Syndrome; Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) among others.

According to her, “Anthos house is a community which not just admit students to the school for special needs, it will provide: Therapy; Counselling and Assessment; Training”.

She further urged parents searching for the right school for their children’s special education needs to bring them to Anthos House which is a unique place for children to learn and grow.

Lai Koiki, chief executive officer, Greensprings educational services limited, speaking at the official opening of the Anthos House said there is need to managers of education to think of vocations that people with special education need can engage in after leaving secondary school.

She said it is important to think of how to make people with special education needs become Independent and to reintegrate into the society,

adding that there was a need to have some set up that will give them that one on one accommodation and support and train them to be independent.

Koiki said she is happy that her team have sensitised people on the need to identify with children with special needs. “Anthos house is about advocacy. It is about the society been able to pull together to give support to parents who have children with special needs”.

“Every child deserves an opportunity to become the best they can be. Understanding your child’s developmental milestone is key to ensuring that they receive the support they may require, as early intervention is imperative”, she said.