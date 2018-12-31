‘Action Alliance ‘ll lift Nigerians out of poverty‘

The Action Alliance, AA, senatorial candidate for Owerri zone of Imo State, Mr. Anthony Chyma, has said the party has all it takes to reduce poverty in the state, if elected in the 2019.

Mr. Chyma, who made this known while fielding questions from newsmen in Abuja, said poverty cannot be completely eradicated from the society, but he would work hard to minimise it through inclusive economic growth and job creation for the youths.

He lamented the high unemployment rate in the country, adding that huge number of graduates come into the labour market every year without jobs, promising that the party would put in place policies targeted at empowering women and youths to tackle poverty, as well as establish a sustainable financial system that would address unemployment.

His words: “A lot of crimes happening in the country today is based on poverty, because most people lack access to education and other necessities of life.

“If elected, I will collaborate with Imo State government to get this working, get people to start business and lease money for business. Already, we have free education in the state, which started with Governor Rochas Okorocha’s administration. If we have that, the people will have jobs to hold onto.

“I will initiate people-oriented bills that will touch education, hospital and access loans and pay back after graduation, when they start working.”

On the chances of winning the state, he stressed that the party has all it takes to win, adding that they would ensure good representation, poverty alleviation and good economic policy for the development of the economy.