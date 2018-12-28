Acting Abia CJ confirmed

By Anayo Okoli

UMUAHIA—THE new chief judge of Abia State, Justice Kalu Arisa Ogwe has been sworn in.

Speaking at the swearing–in ceremony at the Government House, Umuahia, the Governor, Dr Okezie Ikpeazu said that his administration is doing everything to ensure that what is due to Abians get to them.

He said that his government is working hard to provide official vehicles to judges who have not received theirs in addition to declaring a state of emergency in courts in the state especially those in Osisioma and Obingwa.

According to him, he was aware that many courts in the state were in dilapidated condition, adding that something will be done in terms of providing conducive environment for judicial officers to operate.

Responding, the new Chief Judge, Justice Onuoha Kalu Ogwe who said that the judiciary has enjoyed a cordial relationship with the executive promised that the judiciary would “continue to do its bit to support government.”