Accord Party Lagos unveils state secretariat

.…endorses Sanwo-Olu for guber poll

The Lagos state chapter of Accord Party has unveiled a state secretariat to make for smooth running of the party’s activities.

The unveiling which was done recently was also an opportunity for the party to reveal its plans for the 2019 general elections.

Chairman of Accord Party Lagos, Otunba Remi Fatukasi during his remark explained that given its recent achievements, no one can refer to the party as a pushover when it comes to politics in Lagos state.

Fatukasi explained further that the party is working out modalities to ensure that they participate actively in the forthcoming elections.

In the same vein, the party endorsed the All Progressives Congress candidate, Babajide Sanwo-Olu for the 2019 gubernatorial election in the state.

Represented by Tayo Ayinde, Director General, Independent Campaign Group, Lagos state, Sanwo-Olu promised not to forget the support if he gets the number one job in the state urging members of the public to go out and get their PVCs to enable them vote.

State Secretary , Comrade Lanre Ogundare, however, explained that although the party is backing the APC candidate for the governorship election, the party will field two candidates of its own for positions in the state Assembly.