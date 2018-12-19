Abule-Egba pipeline fire’ll not disrupt fuel supply – NNPC

By Michael Eboh

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC, Wednesday, declared that the vandalised pipeline which triggered a fire outbreak at Abule-Egba would not disrupt petroleum products supply in Lagos state.

In a statement in Abuja, Group Managing Director of the NNPC, Mr. Maikanti Baru, assured of adequate petroleum products supply in Lagos and its environ.

Baru also commiserated with families of the victims of the fire incident, admonishing that Nigerians should keep away from the corporation’s pipelines.

He directed the Nigerian Pipeline and Storage Company, NPSC, an Autonomous Business Unit of the NNPC, to carry out a full investigation of the incident and undertake immediate repairs of the affected part of the vandalised pipeline.

Baru noted that the NNPC had effectively put in place strategies to ensure that the unfortunate incident would not undermine products supplies during the festive period.

He disclosed that NNPC had enough stock of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), otherwise called petrol, and other products, adding that the company’s petrol stock would last about 45-days even in the absence of fresh supplies, advising members of the public not to engage in panic buying.