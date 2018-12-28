Abule-Egba fire: Four suspected vandals arrested

By Evelyn Usman

Four suspected pipeline vandals alleged to have sparked up the fire that razed at least 100 houses , 100 shops and 50 cars in Abule-Egba and Agege areas of Lagos State, last Wednesday, have been arrested.

This is just as the Police in Lagos have urged the alleged prime suspect and sponsor of the arrested suspects(names withheld) to make himself accessible to the Police, to answer questions bordering on his alleged involvement in the incident that has rendered several families homeless.

Spokesman for the Lagos State Police Command, CSP Chike Oti, who confirmed the arrest, said: “During interrogation, the four suspects gave vivid account of how the fire that started from a vandalised petroleum pipe engulfed a fraction of Abule-Egba community and spread to parts of Agege area, destroying properties worth millions of Naira.

“They also mentioned one Prince Ewenla as their ring leader.

“Based on this, the Command extended invitation to him (Ewenla) at his last known address but found out that he has fled to Ogun State.

“He is hereby advised to come out of hiding and report himself to Lagos State Police Command Headquarters, Ikeja or to the nearest police station in the state to defend himself.”