Abiodun Ogun APC gov. candidate visits Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday received the governorship candidate of APC in Ogun state, Mr. Dapo Abiodun.

Abiodun was led to the President by former Governor of the State, Aremo Olusegun Osoba, barely a week after Governor Ibikunle Amosu paid similar visit to Buhari with his APM Chairman.

Last week, the incumbent APC governor Ibikunle Amosun led his preferred governorship candidate, Hon Adekunle Akinlade, to the office of the president.

Amosun picked the ticket of Allied People’s Movement (APM) for his candidate while he also adopted President Muhammadu Buhari as the candidate in the 2019 election.

Amosun and the chairman of the party, Yusuf Mamman Dantalle were at Aso Rock to present a declaration formally adopting Buhari as the party’s candidate.

However, Amosun is contesting for the Ogun central senatorial seat as a candidate of the All Progressives Congress.

