Abia, Edo shine at Niger Delta planning contest

EDO and Abia states have emerged best Niger Delta states with most realistic long term development plan initiatives.

The contest was part of the 7th Niger Delta Development Forum (NDDF), a program of the Foundation for Partnership Initiatives in the Niger Delta (PIND) and other development partners held respectively in Benin, Edo State and Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

Edo won the first leg it hosted in Benin just as Abia turned out winner in the second round held in Port Harcourt, both winners defeating other Niger Delta state except Rivers which abstained for undisclosed reasons.

The competition, according the organisers, was intended motivate all nine Niger Delta states to share expectations and processes for long-term developmental planning by the state governments and to provide expert recommendations on policy actions and strategies.