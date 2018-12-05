Abia doctors lament poor funding of health sector, unpaid salaries

By Anayo Okoli

UMUAHIA—THE Abia State branch of Nigerian Medical Association, NMA, has decried what they called poor funding of secondary and tertiary health sector and lamented that doctors for the state are being owed several months of salary arrears.

Abia NMA particularly singled out doctors at the State Health Management Board, HMB, who they claimed that besides being owed 8 months arrears, had also “experienced arbitrary slash in their salaries for over three months”.

The doctors also expressed dismay that their members working in the State University Teaching Hospital, ABSUTH, “are owed arrears of salaries for ten months, February to November 2018”.

Rising from its Ordinary General Meeting, OGM, the Abia doctors lashed out at the Abia State Commissioner for Finance, Obinna Oriaku for denying that the government owes ABSUTH workers.

In a communiqué raised at the meeting and signed by the chairman, Dr. Mrs. E. C. Iwuoha and the Secretary, Dr. Umenwa Joachin, Abia NMA called on the State government “to as a matter of urgency, clear all outstanding salary arrears owed to workers in these institutions before the end of December 2018”.