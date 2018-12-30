Abe spectator as Oshiomhole hands Cole Rivers APC flag

By Egufe Yafugborhi

TONYE Cole, Rivers State governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, says his focus is now on aggressive campaigns to take over the state.

Cole was presented with a flag by party Chairman, Adams Oshionmhole, while Sen. Magnus Abe, who holds a parallel ticket merely made the membership of the Campaign Council on Friday in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State as President Mohammadu Buhari flagged off the APC National Campaigns.

The Rivers flagbearer, speaking through, the spokesperson for the Tonye Cole Campaign Organi-sation, Chief Ogbonna Nwuke, said, “The guber candidate of APC in Rivers is Tonye Cole. It is no longer a matter of speculation.

“We are focused on the task ahead. We want to assure all and sundry that we are determined to bring the benefits of democracy to our people. By the grace of God, we shall not be distracted.”

Nwuke further said, “Going by what transpired in Uyo, it is now crystal clear that the Rivers APC has candidates at all levels, including a gubernatorial candidate recognised at the highest level of the party who would drive the APC’s campaign effort.

“It is time for all who belong to our great party to close ranks. We must demonstrate cohesion and party unity as most paramount than our individual interests. We believe there is more which can unite rather than separate us.

“In the circumstance, Cole enjoins all members of the party to sheath their swords and join hands in efforts that will ensure we form the next government in Rivers State”.