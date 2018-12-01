Aare Gani Adams, Afenifere mourn Fasehun

By Dapo Akinrefon

It’s a great loss to Yoruba race‎–Aare Adams

His death a rude shock‎–Afenifere

THE Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland, Aare Gani Adams has described the death of founder of the Oodua Peoples Congress, OPC, Dr Frederick Fasehun as ‎a great loss to the Yoruba race.

Also, the pan-Yoruba socio-political organisation, Afenifere, has described Fasehun’s death as a rude shock.

In a statement, Aare Adams, while consoling the Fasehun family said the late Fasehun left behind a worthy legacy.



The Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland said:‎”It was with shock that I received the sad news of the passing of our Papa and founding father of Oodua Peoples Congress, OPC, which occurred today, December 1, 2018. This, no doubt, is a moment of great grief for entire family of OPC, Yoruba nation, Nigeria and the world at large.

“It is also clear that the deep sense of loss over the demise of our beloved leader is shared by many like me. I hastened, therefore, to address this statement to commiserate with the immediate family over this painful demise.

He said the deceased in his life time made outstanding contributions to the progress of the nation in many capacities, and no doubt left behind a worthy legacy through his careers as a renowned medical doctor and politician among others.

Describing the late Fasehun as a father, Aare Adams said: “I passed through him for a period of five years.”‎

He said: “Baba deserves all respect because he acquitted himself so diligently, and will also be remembered as a distinguished leader in all ramifications, and one that was greatly admired by the general public and his peers as a straight forward and complete gentleman.”‎

Adams pointed out that the deceased deserves all the tributes having had the privilege of close association with him as a leader, father and confidant for many years, adding that he can affirm his democrat lifestyle nature.

‎In addition, he said: “He demonstrated wisdom, honesty and good leadership, established friendship, harmony and accommodation across board. He was as a community leader and a prominent patriot, which was no doubt a testimony to be reference to.

“Baba exhibited very good leadership qualities, wisdom and wealth of experience which he put to use in the discharge of his responsibility, as well as upholding the institution’s tradition of excellence, while alive.

“He will also be remembered for his invaluable contributions to building a better society. He will be surely missed by all of us. On behalf of my family and the Oodua Peoples Congress, OPC, we extend our sincere condolences on the transition of our beloved leader and father and pray that the Almighty God grant the bereaved family the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss. May his gentle soul rest in perfect peace.”

On its part, the pan-Yoruba socio-political organisation, Afenifere, said The death of Dr Fredrick Fasehun has come to Afenifere as a rude shock.

Afenifere’s National Publicity Secretary, Mr. Yinka Odumakin described Fasehun as‎ “a dogged fighter who played pivotal role particularly in the resistance to the annulment of June 12 elections and generally in all struggles for emancipation in his lifetime.”

Odumakin said: His death at this crucial time in the life of our country is a big blow to the

struggle he devoted most of his adult life to.

“As we cannot question God for taking him when it pleased him,we pray that his soul will find a comforting testing place .

“We console his immediate family,his fraternal family in OPC and the Yoruba Nation in general on the death of this great soul.

“It shall be well with all that he left behind.”.