A president for everybody

*Understanding Buhari’s political sagacity

In what political observers are describing as a genuine sense of self-preservation, President Muhammadu Buhari appears to be handling the two warring factions of the Ogun State chapter of the All Progressives Congress, APC, with clinical dexterity, as he continues to engage in a game of political romance with all parties involved.

Perhaps, this relates to his inaugural speech wherein he said he’s for nobody but for everybody.

Earlier in the week, Buhari played host to Alhaji Yusuf Dantalle, the National Chairman of the Allied Peoples Movement, APM, in the company of Governor Ibikunle Amosun of Ogun State.

APM is the platform adopted by Governor Ibikunle Amosun’s Adekunle Akinlade for the 2019 governorship election in Ogun State.

At the meeting, President Buhari had said: “Governor Amosun, you have finally had your way”

That move was seen in many quarters as an endorsement of APM for Amosun’s candidate, perceived, rightly or wrongly, to have been dealt a raw deal.

However, on Friday, the President, in the same precincts of Aso Rock Presidential Villa, not only had audience with but also raised the hand of Dapo Abiodun, APC’s official governorship candidate in Ogun State.

By that, Buhari confirmed his acceptance of Abiodun as APC’s guber candidate. This move poured cold water on Akinlade’s aspiration.

But hours later, the same President Buhari extended a unique, avuncular hand of accommodation, when he singled out Governor Amosun to join him on a flight back to Abuja in the Presidential Jet after the flag-off of the APC Presidential Campaign in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State.

Now, knowing the importance of votes for his re-election, President Buhari is playing all sides knowing that he can not afford to shove aside anybody or any group.

His election comes before the governorship election.

Whatever he discussed with Governor Amosun late Friday is known to both men alone.

But the optics, as represented by the photographs show that President Buhari is not for somebody but for everybody.